Ted Baker's lenders hire restructuring experts for independent review: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ted Baker's (TED.L) lenders have hired advisers to carry out an independent review of the troubled British fashion retailer to assess its prospects, Sky News said here on Wednesday.

Restructuring experts from FTI Consulting have been hired for the review, according to the report that comes about a month after Ted Baker’s chief executive officer and chairman left the company.

Ted Baker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Shares in the company were down 1.7% to 400.4 pence.