Ted Baker caps off tough year with first profit drop in 10 years

(Reuters) - Ted Baker reported its first drop in annual profit since the 2008 financial crisis as the fashion chain battled with tough retail conditions and sought to adapt to life without its founder.

Company founder Ray Kelvin resigned last month after an investigation following an online campaign by some employees who asked for an end to “forced hugging” and “a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged.” Kelvin remains the biggest shareholder.

Shares in the group, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, were down 5.1 percent at 1,620 pence in early trade, having hit their lowest since before a January boost from a reassuring Christmas trading update.

“The fashion house has been under pressure recently due to the tough trading environment, and the management shakeup might add to the existing uncertainty,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

Ted Baker said on Thursday it was investigating its policies, procedures and the handling of staff complaints and would reach conclusions early in the second quarter.

“We are determined to learn lessons from what has happened and from what our employees have told us,” Chairman David Alan Bernstein said.

Ted Baker, which warned last month that yearly earnings would miss forecasts due to volatile exchange rates, higher costs and a writedown on inventory, is also grappling with lower wholesale sales and broader sluggishness in the retail sector.

In the past year it also weathered a long and harsh winter in parts of Europe and North America, followed by an unusually hot summer.

Ted Baker, which has about 560 stores and concessions globally, said group pretax profit fell 26.1 percent to 50.9 million pounds ($67 million) in the year ended Jan. 26, hurt by discounting in the face of stiff competition.

The lower profit was despite a relatively strong Christmas, helped by a surge in online sales.

Annual retail sales rose 4.2 percent to 461 million pounds including its online business, the company said. Jefferies analysts, however, flagged pressure on growth and margins.

The company, which opened its first store in Glasgow in 1988, said it remained confident in its spring and summer collections.

It also said it had come up with strategies and contingency plans to minimize disruptions caused by Brexit, including forming a group to work with external advisers to identify key risks.