Brazilian logistics firm JSL bids for rival Tegma

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL SA has made a takeover bid for rival Tegma Gestao Logistica SA, the company said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

The cash and stock deal includes the payment of 989 million reis ($196 million) to Tegma shareholders, as well as 49.4 million new JSL shares. After the transaction, current Tegma shareholders will hold approximately 15% of JSL’s total capital.

The combined company would have 6.1 billion reais in gross revenues, which would represent an increase of R$2.8 billion. The combined EBITDA would reach 827 million reais.

The deal is subject to approval of Tegma shareholders and Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 5.0476 reais)