Tegna board nominee pulls out, citing incident with CEO

(Reuters) - Media company Tegna Inc said on Tuesday a board candidate had withdrawn his nomination, citing an incident years ago with the company’s chief executive that “offended and upset” him.

Adonis Hoffman, an African American, expressed his discomfort in working with CEO Dave Lougee after being mistaken for a hotel car valet after an industry event in 2014, Tegna said in a letter to shareholders.

Lougee acknowledged the incident and said he had apologized immediately at the time.

“As I was leaving the event and looking for my car, I ran into Mr. Hoffman and mistakenly thought he was a hotel valet,” Lougee said in a letter to the company.

“Mr. Hoffman was understandably offended and upset. I immediately apologized to him and felt terrible. I don’t condone racism of any kind, I take full responsibility for this mistake, and am truly sorry for the pain I caused Mr. Hoffman.”

Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both Lougee and Tegna were not immediately available for comment.

The company said it has taken necessary action to review the situation and that it plans to push for diversity in the organization through the newly created position of chief diversity officer.