Apollo Global approached media company Tegna for a deal earlier this year: WSJ

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) has approached TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) about a sale earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tegna’s shares were up 5% in extended trading after closing 10.21% higher after the report on Friday.

Apollo first contacted Tegna about a potential transaction at the beginning of the year, and later sent a formal letter to the board in February, the newspaper said.

Apollo Global declined to comment, while Tegna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.