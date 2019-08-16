Business News
August 16, 2019 / 9:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Apollo Global approached media company Tegna for a deal earlier this year: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) has approached TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) about a sale earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tegna’s shares were up 5% in extended trading after closing 10.21% higher after the report on Friday.

Apollo first contacted Tegna about a potential transaction at the beginning of the year, and later sent a formal letter to the board in February, the newspaper said.

Apollo Global declined to comment, while Tegna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

