FILE PHOTO: A new construction by Tegra Ventures, the new name of Brookfield Ventures, is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 17, 2018. Picture taken May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Tegra, controlled by Brookfield Asset Management, has filed with Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an IPO, according to documents on the regulator’s website.

Tegra filed for the IPO on Thursday, as well as Brazilian hospital chain Kora Saude and truck parts maker Librelato SA.