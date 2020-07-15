Tele2 says Huawei remains a 'viable vendor'

FILE PHOTO: Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 sees China’s Huawei as a “viable vendor”, although that could change in the future, its top chief said on Wednesday.

U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027.

Tele2 Chief Executive Anders Nilsson said Tele2 had several suppliers of its equipment, adding that all of them were currently viable.

“Right now we think Huawei is a viable vendor. That may change in the future, but it hasn’t changed as of today, “ he said in a conference call.