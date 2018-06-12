Exclusive: EU set to probe deeper into Deutsche Telekom, Tele2's Dutch deal - sources

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will likely open an in-depth investigation into Deutsche Telekom’s bid to buy the Dutch business of Swedish peer Tele2, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Telekom logo is seen during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The move by the European Commission underscores once again its concerns on telecoms deals where the number of players are reduced from four to three.

Deutsche Telekom wants to buy Tele2’s Dutch assets and combine them with its T-Mobile Nederland, enabling it to better compete with rivals KPN and Ziggo. T-Mobile Nederland and Tele2 are placed third and fourth in the Netherlands, a market dominated by KPN and Ziggo.