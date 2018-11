Deutsche Telekom logo is seen during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will approve Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGn.DE) bid to acquire Swedish peer Tele2’s (TEL2b.ST) Dutch unit without demanding concessions from Europe’s largest telecoms operator, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation five months ago, concerned that the four-to-three deal would hurt competition in the Dutch market and lead to price increases.