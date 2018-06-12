FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

EU starts in depth study of Deutsche Telekom, Tele2's Dutch deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation into Deutsche Telekom’s planned purchase of the Dutch operations of Sweden’s Tele2.

FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“We are opening this in-depth investigation to ensure, that the proposed transaction between T-Mobile NL and Tele2 NL will not lead to higher prices or less choice in mobile services for Dutch consumers,” Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The move by the European Commission underscores once again its concerns on telecoms deals where the number of players are reduced from four to three.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

