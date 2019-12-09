Technology News
Italy's TIM agrees deal with DAZN to stream sports

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Monday it agreed a deal with digital global sports provider DAZN Group that will enable Italy’s biggest phone company to broadcast a wide range of sport events on its own video streaming platform TIM Vision.

The tie-up follows similar moves by a growing number of telecoms firms hoping to retain clients by giving them a broader choice of video content.

Earlier this year TIM sealed a deal to bring Comcast Corp unit Sky Italia’s offer onto its platform, including seven out of 10 matches of Serie A and UEFA Champions League tournament.

Starting on Tuesday, TIM’s fixed-line customers, who use its TIM box for streaming apps, will also gain access to DAZN, which in Italy offers three top-level Serie A football matches per week.

TIM will offer its customers access to Sky and DAZN streaming content in a bundle package for 29.99 euros ($33.05) per month, the phone group said.

