Exclusive: EU to clear with conditions Vodafone, TIM tower deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/

BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will give conditional approval to a plan by Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) to create Italy’s biggest mobile towers company, sources said on Thursday.

Under the deal announced in July last year, Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT, which is 60% owned by TIM. The companies offered concessions last month to address the European Commission’s concerns.