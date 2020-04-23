Telecom Italia, Vodafone sell stake in Italy's top tower unit to cut debt

FILE PHOTO: A Telecom Italia tower in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) and Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Thursday they had completed the sale of a 8.6% combined stake in Italy’s biggest mobile tower company INWIT (INWT.MI) as part of their efforts to cut debt.

Telecom Italia and Vodafone agreed in July to fold their Italian mobile tower assets into INWIT and said they would later sell up to a combined 25% stake in the mast company.

TIM and Vodafone said they had raised around 400 million euros each($433 million) by selling a 4.3% stake at 9.6 euros per share, nearly 11% below INWIT’s closing price on Wednesday.

On Thursday, shares in INWIT fell 10.5% to 9.61 euros by 0815 GMT.

After the stake sale, which would lift INWIT’s free float by over a third, Vodafone and TIM will each hold 33.2% of INWIT, down from an initial stake of 37.5%, and keep joint control of the tower group.

The shares were placed with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

BofA Securities, Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs International and UBS acted as joint global coordinators of the offer.