TIM chairman steps down, board to meet October 21 on succession

MILAN (Reuters) - The chairman of Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI), Fulvio Conti, has stepped down, the company said on Thursday, in a move that signals an easing of tensions between the group’s main shareholders.

In a statement after a board meeting, TIM said its board will meet on Oct.21 to discuss the appointment of a successor.

Board member Michele Valensise will take on the chairman role on an interim basis, the statement added.

French conglomerate Vivendi is TIM’s main shareholder with a 24 percent stake, while U.S. activist fund Elliott and state lender CDP both have a stake of just under 10 percent.

Conti’s resignation was expected after he said earlier this month he was considering stepping down in light of a “renewed climate of trust” between the company’s shareholders.