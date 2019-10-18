TIM set to appoint ex-Bank of Italy official Rossi as chairman: source

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) nomination committee has given its green light to the appointment of former Bank of Italy official Salvatore Rossi to its board of directors, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The move paves the way for Rossi to be appointed as chairman of Italy’s biggest phone group. TIM’s board will meet on Monday to name the successor to Fulvio Conti, who stepped down as chairman last month.

Rossi, 70, served as director general of the Bank of Italy until May this year and has also headed the domestic insurance industry watchdog.