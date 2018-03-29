FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
March 29, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Telecom Italia board to discuss on April 9 Elliott request to supplement AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday its board will discuss on April 9 “potential actions” after its auditors asked for the agenda of a shareholder meeting later in the month to be supplemented with a motion proposed by activist fund Elliott.

Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The auditors of TIM, whose biggest shareholder is France’s Vivendi, said on Tuesday the agenda of an April 24 meeting should be integrated with a request by Elliott to replace six members of the board.

The fund has built a potential holding of 5.7 percent in TIM.

Last week eight TIM board members nominated by Vivendi resigned, rattling the activist fund by forcing TIM shareholders to vote on an entire new board at another shareholder meeting called on May 4.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.