Activist fund Elliott has 6 percent of Telecom Italia: la Repubblica website

MILAN (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has bought 6 percent of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and plans to challenge top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) by presenting an alternative business plan for the Italian phone group, la Repubblica daily reported on its website.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo/File Photo

Bloomberg reported on Monday Elliott was building a stake in Telecom Italia.

Both Telecom Italia, whose board meets on Tuesday to approve a new business plan, and Elliott declined to comment.

Shares in Telecom Italia rose 5.3 percent by 0912 GMT.