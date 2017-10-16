FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's undersecretary not aware of talks with Telecom Italia over network spin-off
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 16, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 5 days

Italy's undersecretary not aware of talks with Telecom Italia over network spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRATO, Italy - (Reuters) - The Italian government is not currently talking to Telecom Italia about the idea of spinning off the group’s fixed-line network, a junior minister said on Monday.

After French media company Vivendi became Telecom Italia’s top shareholder, Italy’s government has been discussing if and how to intervene over Telecom Italia’s assets it considers strategic, including the group’s network as well as its Telsy and Sparkle units.

“Not that I‘m aware of,” telecommunication undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli said when asked about potential talks between the government and the company on separating the network.

Giacomelli said he thought a single telecoms network was a good idea but added he did not think a merger between Telecom Italia’s network and that being developed by broadband group Open Fiber could come about using public money or through politics.

“It’s an industrial process, through the market,” he said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewks; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.