Italian state lender CDP set to buy stake of up to 5 percent in Telecom Italia: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP will buy a stake of up to 5 percent in Telecom Italia, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The move is aimed at protecting the country’s interests in the former phone monopoly, whose assets are considered strategic and where the top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, with a stake of just under 24 percent.

The decision by CDP will be taken at its board meeting on Thursday.