MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP intends to buy shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) on the market or in block orders, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

CDP, which is controlled by Italy’s Treasury, does not currently hold any shares in TIM, the source, who is close to the matter, added.

The decision on the share acquisition, including its size, will be taken at CDP’s board meeting on Thursday.