Activist investor critical of Vivendi's T.Italia 'delay tactics'

MILAN (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Advisors slammed as “cynical and self-serving” a move by French media group Vivendi to force Telecom Italia to name a new board after a majority of directors resigned.

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Eight Telecom Italia board members who had been appointed by the Italian phone group’s top investor Vivendi resigned on Thursday, triggering a full board reshuffle.

The move is seen as an attempt to pre-empt attempts by Elliott, which has built a potential 5.74 percent stake in Telecom Italia, to challenge the way Vivendi runs the group.

“The board has simply abandoned their posts to stall for time,” Elliott said in a statement, adding that this did not come as a surprise given “the momentum behind Elliott’s campaign at Telecom Italia to improve both performance and governance”.

Vivendi had no comment on Elliott’s statement.

On Thursday, Vivendi CEO and Telecom Italia Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine said shareholders would now be able to decide quickly on a fully new board, rather than just voting on Elliott’s request to remove six board members nominated by Vivendi.

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo/File Photo

Jefferies analysts said in a note that Vivendi’s actions showed that it took Elliott’s threat to its governance of Telecom Italia very seriously.

“We believe that Elliott (and supporters) remain well-placed to ensure that Telecom Italia’s board post May 4 will not be Vivendi-controlled.”

Shares in Telecom Italia fell 0.2 percent against a 1.4 percent drop in Italy’s blue-chip index.

Elliott has written to other shareholders to call for a “truly independent” board saying that “poor stewardship” under Vivendi depressed Telecom Italia’s value.

The Italian phone incumbent has lost more than a third of its market value since Vivendi first took a stake in mid-2015.

Vivendi eventually appointed two-thirds of its board and named its own chief executive as TIM executive chairman, raising concerns among other shareholders and politicians in Rome who consider the company of strategic national importance.