April 16, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi 'awful' investor in Telecom Italia: Italian minister to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi has been an “awful” investor in Telecom Italia, Italy’s Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told La Repubblica daily on Monday, as the French media group fights to keep its grip on Italy’s biggest phone group.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Calenda defended the decision of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to take a stake in the phone group and added that Italy should have a single telecom network.

“CDP has intervened to support a project to turn Telecom Italia into a public company and spin off the network,” the minister said, adding that CDP did not want to take control of the company.

Talking about the sale of ailing Italian carrier Alitalia, Calenda said the most promising offer was the one from Germany’s Lufthansa.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

