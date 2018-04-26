FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi says Elliott's support of Telecom Italia CEO is inconsistent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Thursday that a vote by activist fund Elliott Advisors in favor of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI)’s boss Amos Genish on April 24 showed its “inconsistency”.

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia tower is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Genish was backed by nearly all shareholders at a general meeting on Tuesday.

Elliott has built a stake of 9 percent in the former state telecom monopoly to try to shake up the way the French media group - which owns 24 percent - runs it.

    “Vivendi notes the inconsistency of the activist fund Elliott Advisors in voting for Amos Genish on April 24, even though it contests the industrial plan which both he and all his management team support,” the group said in a document online.

    Elliott had not immediate comment to make.

    Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
