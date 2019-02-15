Italian state lender cleared to up Telecom Italia stake to 10 percent: source

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo at its headquarter in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has given its approval for the Italian state lender to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent in the next 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

CDP, which already owns around 5 percent of Telecom Italia (TIM), said on Thursday its board had approved the purchase of additional shares but gave no further details.

TIM shares rose more than 6 percent in early Friday trade.

CDP, controlled by the Italian Treasury, also has a 50 percent stake in Open Fiber, a TIM rival which is building a fast fibre broadband network in the country.

Earlier this month its chief executive said he backed the idea of creating a single broadband network.

Rome’s populist government has put the creation of a fast broadband network at the heart of its industrial policy and is keen for TIM and Open Fiber to tie up under public control.

But French media giant Vivendi, TIM’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has said it does not want TIM to lose control of its network, its biggest asset.

Vivendi is caught up in a bitter dispute with U.S. activist fund Elliott over how to revive TIM, an underperforming business saddled with 25 billion euros of debt.

Elliott, which owns around 10 percent of the former telecom monopoly, wrested board control from Vivendi in May.