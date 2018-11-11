Internet News
November 11, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy working on plan to create a single broadband provider - Di Maio

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio said on Sunday the government was working on establishing conditions to create a single operator in the country for internet broadband.

“We are working to set the conditions in order to create a single player to distribute internet and broadband,” Di Maio, who also doubles as Industry Minister, said in an interview with la7 television.

He did not give details but said that to create “a new digital highway” the government would set up talks with all involved players.

“I believe that the dossier must be closed by the end of the year,” Di Maio said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman

