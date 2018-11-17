Gubitosi seen as new Telecom Italia boss after Altavilla quits race- source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian manager Luigi Gubitosi is expected to be proposed as Telecom Italia’s new CEO on Sunday after rival Alfredo Altavilla pulled out of the race for the top job at Italy’s biggest phone group, a source familiar with the matter said.

Telecom Italia’s board will meet late on Sunday to appoint a new CEO after former boss Amos Genish was unexpectedly sacked on Tuesday while he was away on business in Asia.

Both Gubitosi - who once headed telecoms group Wind - and Altavilla have been sitting on Telecom Italia’s board as independent directors proposed by Elliott since the activist fund wrested control of the board from top shareholder Vivendi last May.