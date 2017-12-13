FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO calls for talks on network governance with watchdog
Sections
Featured
Trump loses his big bet
Alabama Senate Race
Trump loses his big bet
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Twitter Chat
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 13, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Telecom Italia CEO calls for talks on network governance with watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has called for talks to be tabled with Italian regulators to assess possible governance improvements in the running of its fixed line network, CEO Amos Genish said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish looks on during a debate at the RAI state television headquarters in Rome, Italy November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The proposal came after a series of meetings between Genish, the heads of Italy’s communications and competition watchdogs and the Italian industry minister.

Telecom Italia (TIM), whose top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, is under pressure from Italian politicians, regulators and rival firms to separate and upgrade its network.

Genish said TIM’s aim was to adopt a management model for the network that was most suited to Italy.

He said the meeting with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda had been “positive and constructive”, adding talks would continue in coming months.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.