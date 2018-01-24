Telecom Italia denies report CEO could be leaving company

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) on Wednesday denied a report in daily Il Sole 24 Ore which mentioned rumors that Chief Executive Amos Genish could be leaving the Italian phone group less than four months into the job.

Genish was named TIM CEO at the end of September, making the former Israeli army captain the phone group’s third chief executive in less than two years.

His predecessors left the company over disagreements with Vivendi (VIV.PA), TIM’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake.

TIM Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who is also the chief executive of TIM’s top shareholder Vivendi, said in an emailed statement the board had “full trust in Amos Genish, whose strategy and vision we share. We are very satisfied with the progress made so far”.

Since taking over, Genish has sought to patch up relations with Rome, which considers some of the company’s assets strategic. The relations had become particularly strained when Vivendi became TIM’s biggest investor.

In the same statement, Genish said he was “100 percent committed to the re-launch of TIM and to the fine-tuning of the industrial plan to 2020, which represents a long-term personal and professional project”.

Telecom Italia shares were flat by 0916 GMT at 0.74 euros.