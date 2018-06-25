FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 6:52 PM / in a few seconds

Telecom Italia says board backs CEO despite criticism of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) said on Monday its chief executive Amos Genish regretted recent comments he made about some directors, adding the board still backed him.

FILE PHOTO: The Telecom Italy logo is seen at the headquaters downtown Milan, Italy, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Genish said last week there were some individual members on the Telecom Italia board who were “feeding untrue, unreliable, speculation” behind the scenes, interfering with its everyday management.

In a statement TIM said the board had discussed the remarks, acknowledging the CEO’s regret for having made inappropriate comments which, it said, had then been amplified by the media.

“As a result of the discussion, the board confirms that its members share a common vision and objectives for TIM, and continue to support the management team,” it said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith

