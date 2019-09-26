Italy's Open Fiber boss Bassanini rules out being TIM chairman

MILAN (Reuters) - Franco Bassanini, the head of Italian broadband operator Open Fiber denied on Thursday that he would become Telecom Italia’s (TIM) new chairman.

“News that I am a candidate to become TIM’s chairman is groundless,” Bassanini said in an emailed statement after La Stampa reported that he could replace Fulvio Conti.

Conti is expected to resign at a board meeting on Thursday in a move that signals an easing of tensions between the phone company’s main shareholders.

However, no permanent successor had yet been found, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

Conti was appointed TIM chairman in May 2018 by U.S. activist fund Elliott, which controls two thirds of the telecom operator’s 15-strong board.

He became embroiled in a dispute with French media group Vivendi, TIM’s top investor with a 24% stake, which has alleged he favored Elliott in a protracted boardroom battle.