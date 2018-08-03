FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Telecom Italia chairman: single network infrastructure in interest of all: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Fulvio Conti said having one single network infrastructure was in the interest of all and duplication was a waste, according to comments he made in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Conti also said that relations between the board and management at Italy’s biggest phone group were “perfectly fluid” and consistent with the objectives of a three-year business plan unveiled in March.

Activist fund Elliott wrestled TIM board control from top shareholder Vivendi in May after a two-month campaign to shake up the way the French group has been running the former telecoms monopoly.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

