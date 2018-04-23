Elliott stops proxy solicitation for T. Italia AGM given uncertainty caused by legal action

MILAN (Reuters) - Elliott said it had stopped soliciting proxies for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) (TLIT.MI) April 24 shareholder meeting due to the uncertainty that arose after the phone group asked a judge to rule on additions to the AGM proposed by the activist investor.

Elliott, now TIM’s second-largest investor with a 9 percent stake, is pushing for a shake-up of the way Vivendi has been running the Italian phone incumbent. It is seeking to replace six of Vivendi-nominated board members at a shareholder meeting on Tuesday to improve governance, valuation and strategy.

TIM’s statutory auditors included Elliott’s proposal in the agenda for the April meeting - a decision TIM’s board is now challenging in court.