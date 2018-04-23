FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 23, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Elliott stops proxy solicitation for T. Italia AGM given uncertainty caused by legal action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Elliott said it had stopped soliciting proxies for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) (TLIT.MI) April 24 shareholder meeting due to the uncertainty that arose after the phone group asked a judge to rule on additions to the AGM proposed by the activist investor.

Elliott, now TIM’s second-largest investor with a 9 percent stake, is pushing for a shake-up of the way Vivendi has been running the Italian phone incumbent. It is seeking to replace six of Vivendi-nominated board members at a shareholder meeting on Tuesday to improve governance, valuation and strategy.

    TIM’s statutory auditors included Elliott’s proposal in the agenda for the April meeting - a decision TIM’s board is now challenging in court.

    Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.