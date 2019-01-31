Elliott ups stake in Telecom Italia to 9.4 percent

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott has upped its stake in Telecom Italia to 9.4 percent, a SEC filing showed on Thursday, in a move bound to increase the stakes in a power battle over the Italian phone group with top shareholder Vivendi.

Elliott had so far held a stake of 8.8 percent in Italy’s biggest phone group, compared with Vivendi’s share of just under 24 percent. Telecom Italia shares have fallen around 40 percent in the past year, partially due to the governance battle between its top two shareholders.

According to the filing, Elliott bought the new shares between Dec. 27 and Jan. 30 at a price of between 0.46 and 0.525 euros per share.

Telecom Italia shares rose on the news, trading up 4.7 percent at 0.4847 euros by 1127 GMT.