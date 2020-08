FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has given approval to U.S. investment firm KKR (KKR.N) to buy a minority stake in Telecom Italia’s (TLIT.MI) secondary grid, daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia’s board meeting is expected to approve the deal on August 31 after it delayed any decision on the government’s request.