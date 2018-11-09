Telecom Italia board approves non-binding offer for Brazil's Nextel: source

FILE PHOTO: The Telecom Italy logo is seen at the headquaters downtown Milan, Italy, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has approved its non-binding offer for NII Holdings’ (NIHD.O) Nextel unit in Brazil, a source familiar with the matter said, in a move that could help boost its market share in the Latin American country.

The offer would be made through Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit Tim Participações SA (TIMP3.SA) and could kick off a long-awaited consolidation in Brazilian telecoms.

Much of Nextel’s value comes from its spectrum rights in the wealthier Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.