FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 9, 2018 / 7:21 AM / in an hour

Shares in Telecom Italia volatile ahead of board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) dropped as much as 5 percent before paring losses on Monday as a battle continues among key shareholders in the Italian phone group.

FILE PHOTO: A Telecom Italia's control unit for fiber optics is seen in Perugia, Italy, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Telecom Italia’s board will meet later on Monday to decide whether to take action after statutory auditors accepted investment fund Elliott’s additions for the agenda of the April 24 board meeting.

    Elliott has built a potential 6 percent stake in Telecom Italia challenging the leadership of top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA).

    By 0714 GMT shares in Telecom Italia fell 0.5 percent with one trader attributing the earlier drop to a fat-finger error.

    Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.