Telecom Italia board faces challenge from activist Elliott

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s (TLIT.MI) board meets on Monday to discuss a decision by auditors to include demands made by activist fund Elliott on the agenda of its annual general meeting.

FILE PHOTO: A Telecom Italia's control unit for fiber optics is seen in Perugia, Italy, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Elliott has challenged the leadership of French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA), Telecom Italia’s top investor with a 23.9 percent stake, by building up a potential 5.7 percent holding.

The U.S. fund has called for six Vivendi-nominated board members, including Telecom Italia (TIM) Chairman and Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, to be replaced in a vote on April 24, saying it wants to improve TIM’s governance and performance.

TIM shares are down by more than a quarter since mid-2015, which is when Vivendi first started building its stake.

Elliott’s request has won the backing of influential proxy advisers Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

“At this point, Vivendi appears to be more of a liability than an asset for TIM,” ISS said in a report on Monday.

“TIM has had its fair share of management and board turnover over the last few years, and Vivendi’s influence has not brought about stability.”

TIM is under its third CEO since Vivendi began building its stake and is now run by Amos Genish.

Weekend press reports said Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could attend the April 24 meeting with a stake of 4-5 percent.

In a surprise move last week, the state agency approved an investment in TIM to protect the government’s interests in a company seen by Rome as strategic.

After a volatile start, shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) were flat by 1033 GMT, broadly in line with the wider Milan market .FTMIB.