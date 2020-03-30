Internet News
March 30, 2020 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi remains committed to Telecom Italia: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi on Monday confirmed its long-term commitment to the Italian phone group, just days after activist fund Elliott reduced its stake.

Elliott last week cut its TIM shareholding to 6.97% from 9.72%. French media group Vivendi owns 24% of TIM.

“In light of recent events and Elliott’s stake reduction, Vivendi confirms its own commitment to Telecom Italia as a long-term industrial investor,” a Vivendi spokesman said.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti

