HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia (NOKIA.HE) reiterated its outlook on Monday after it announced a $3.5 billion 5G network agreement with T-Mobile (TMUS.O).

“The outlook provided in the Nokia Financial Report for Q2 and Half Year 2018 issued on July 26, 2018 fully included the expected impact of the agreement with T-Mobile announced today, and thus is not affected by today’s announcement,” Nokia said.