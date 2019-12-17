Factbox: Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G

(Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Huawei is locked in a race with rivals Nokia and Ericsson to build next-generation 5G networks, even as several governments weigh up security concerns surrounding the global networks leader.

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Samsung, Proximus and chip provider Qualcomm are among others vying for a slice of the pie.

The GSMA telecoms industry lobby group estimates that by the end of 2025 operators will have spent $1 trillion building up 5G networks.

The following are some of the most significant deals clinched by the top three suppliers.

HUAWEI The world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer said in October it had clinched 65 commercial deals despite security concerns raised by the United States, with half of its 5G network contracts signed in Europe.

Dec. 11 - Picked along with Nokia by Telefonica Deutschland to build its 5G network in Germany, aiming for a 2021 rollout in some cities.

Dec. 6 - Spain’s Telefonica says it will buy equipment for its next-generation network from its long-term partner.

Oct. 16 - Announces with Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications the launch of Europe's first commercial 5G "three-dimensional" network. bit.ly/2svFQWz

Oct. 6 – Confirmed by United Arab Emirates telecoms company du as its partner for 5G rollout. Oct. 4 - Partners with Malaysia’s second-largest mobile operator Maxis to launch 5G network.

April 30 - Partners with Vodafone Qatar to expand wireless network infrastructure including 5G rollout.

April 25 - Signs deal with Cambodia to help it become the first country in Southeast Asia with 5G technology.

February - Picked as 5G supplier by VIVA Bahrain, a subsidiary of Saudi state-controlled telecoms firm STC.

ERICSSON The Swedish company says it has 78 5G commercial agreements and 24 live networks across 14 countries.

Dec. 13 - Norway’s Telenor picks Ericsson for 5G after a decade of collaboration with Huawei over 4G. Nov. 26 – Chosen as main 5G supplier to Telecom Italia. Nov. 14 – Supply agreement with MTN South Africa, with commercialization planned between 2020 and 2022.

Aug. 27 – Partners with Deutsche Telekom to cover 5G for industrial sites in Germany.

February - September - Reaches supply agreements with U.S. mobile operators RINA Wireless, U.S Cellular and GCI..

February - April – Clinches supply deals with Gulf providers including Saudi Telecom Company, Bahrain’s Batelco [BIFN.UL], UAE’s Etisalat and Qatar’s Ooredoo.

Sept. 11, 2018 – Strikes multi-year, $3.5 billion agreement with T-Mobile US to support its U.S. 5G deployment.

Sept. 10, 2018 – Selected as one of AT&T’s 5G vendors.

Feb. 27, 2018 – 5G supply agreement with Sprint.

Dec. 11, 2017 – Supply contract with Verizon.

Nov. 8, 2017 – Selected by Swisscom for its 5G deployment, alongside nationwide Gigabit LTE.

June 2017-August 2019 – Multiple agreements with Vodafone concerning 5G networks in Spain, Britain, Ireland and Germany.

NOKIA As of Nov. 19, Nokia had signed 50 commercial 5G contracts worldwide and was powering 16 live networks globally.

Dec. 12 - Wins Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] tender to deliver first 5G-based network for automated rail operation.

Dec. 11 – Picked alongside Huawei to build Telefonica Deutschland’s 5G network.

Nov. 19 – Selected as one of Spark New Zealand’s roster of preferred 5G suppliers.

Nov. 19 - Deal with DoCoMo Pacific, which serves Guam and the Mariana Islands.

Sept. 2 – Strategic agreement to launch 5G in France and Italy with Iliad, its partner for 3G and 4G deployment

May 29 – Selected as Softbank’s primary partner to deploy 5G RAN and Airscale across Japan.

March 25 - Deal with Austria’s A1 to provide 5G wireless technology and cloud-based core network.

July 30, 2018 – Signs $3.5 billion deal here with T-Mobile US to deploy 5G across the United States.

Feb. 2018 - Agreement with China Mobile to develop 5G networks for industrial uses across the country.