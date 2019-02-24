HMD Global launches Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five-camera array

HMD Global Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, presents the new Nokia 9 PureView during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use the Nokia brand for mobile phones, has launched a smartphone with an array of five camera lenses on the rear - two 12 megapixel color sensors and three 12 megapixel monochrome sensors - designed to appeal to camera enthusiasts.

The Nokia 9 PureView heads a new range of smartphones announced by HMD on Sunday, including an entry-level device and two mid-level handsets, all designed to work with Google’s Android One, which guarantees two years’ of operating system upgrades.