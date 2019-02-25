Sony revitalizes smartphone franchise with movie-ratio screens

The new Sony Xperia1 is presented during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Sony, the Japanese company that has fallen way behind its Korean and Chinese rivals in the smartphone sales race, is aiming to capitalize on its movie pedigree with new devices featuring 21:9 ratio screens, the dimensions used to film blockbusters.

The company announced a new flagship Xperia One handset, which has a HDR OLED screen, optimized using its Bravia TV technology, and the ability to take photos and record 4K video in a 21:9 ratio, at the Mobile World Congress on Monday.