Telefonica Brasil accelerates content push with Tidal deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA has signed a partnership deal with music streaming app Tidal, Brazil’s largest telecoms firm said on Wednesday as it continues to expand its content offerings.

Under the agreement, clients of Vivo, as Telefonica Brasil is branded, will be able to sign up for Tidal for 15.99 reais ($3.84) a month, or 4.99 reais a week, the company said.

Earlier in September, Vivo inked a partnership with the National Football League, and executives told Reuters the firm would expand content offerings significantly in the coming weeks and months.

Tidal, founded by Norwegian tech company Aspiro in 2017 and bought by U.S. rapper Jay-Z the following year, offers subscribers millions of music titles, as well as movies and television shows.

In 2017, U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp bought a third of Tidal for a reported $200 million, valuing the company at about $600 million.

($1 = 4.16 reais)