Telefonica Brasil to expand paid content after inking NFL deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA, Brazil’s largest telecoms provider, aims to boost its paid content offerings in sports, music, television and other areas, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday, after rolling out a partnership with the NFL.

The headquarters of Vivo is seen in Sao Paulo June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

Vivo, as the company is branded locally, announced late on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with the National Football League (NFL) creating the Vivo NFL Game Pass Season Plus, which allows clients to see all U.S. games in the coming season at what Vivo says is a significant discount to current options.

The move follows a similar agreement between Vivo and the National Basketball Association (NBA) last year and is part of an overall strategy to aggressively increase content offerings, said Dante Compagno, Telefonica Brasil’s marketing and pay TV director, in an interview.

“We’re betting on content. We’re going to expand significantly in terms of content in the coming weeks and months,” said Compagno, adding that Telefonica Brasil was eyeing a variety of genres.

Telefonica Brasil, along with competitors like the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA, has focused on higher-end offerings in recent years, including paid TV and ultra-fast broadband.

Some sports traditionally affiliated with the United States have slowly attracted a following in Brazil in recent years. Though still obscure in the country, Compagno said gridiron football has been among the fastest growing in terms of spectator interest.