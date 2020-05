SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA) on Wednesday reported a 14.1% drop in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations as higher taxes and depreciation overshadowed its cost-cutting efforts.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s largest wireless carrier said its net profit hit 1.15 billion reais ($206.7 million) in the quarter to March 31, below a consensus estimate of 1.34 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.