Telefonica Deutschland grows faster in first quarter, confirms outlook

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist passes the front of a O2 Deutschland shop in Berlin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE) on Wednesday reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth, saying its business had been largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic and confirming its outlook for the year.

The operator of the O2 brand, controlled by Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), said top-line growth picked up to 3.8% - the fastest since the 2014 merger that created the company - buoyed by a 2.4% gain in mobile service revenues.

Adjusted operating income rose by 1.6% to 532 million euros ($576 million), the company said in a statement. It maintained its forecast for flat to slightly positive revenue growth this year and broadly stable to slightly positive profits.