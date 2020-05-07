Telefonica's stake in tower firm CTIL is ready for monetisation: COO

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC) could seek to make money from its stake in the CTIL masts company it owns with Britain’s Vodafone (VOD.L) before or after closing a deal to merge its British unit O2 with Liberty Global’s Virgin Media, its chief operating officer said on Thursday.

“Monetisation could take place once the (Liberty merger) has finished or be approached in between signing and closing,” COO Angel Vila told analysts on a conference call.

“The asset is ready for such a possibility,” Vila added.