Telefonica, Liberty Global weigh combining UK units: Bloomberg News

The logo of Telefonica is seen on company's headquarters in Bogota, Colombia May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

(Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) and billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA.O) are exploring a combination of their UK operations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies are discussing a potential deal to combine Telefonica's O2 mobile network and Liberty Global's Virgin Media business, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/2KPLWXF, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A Telefonica spokesman said the company had no comment on the report, while Liberty Global did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.