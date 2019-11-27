Spain's Telefonica eyes $2.2 billion sales boost from strategic overhaul

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said it would separate parts of its Latin America business and regroup cybersecurity and cloud computing activities under a plan aimed at generating more than 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) a year in extra revenues by 2022.

Along with its peers, Europe’s fourth-largest telecoms company is struggling to achieve solid profit growth and has seen its share price touch its lowest level in more than two decades amid increasingly tough market conditions. Its shares had lost 9% of their value this year before the announcement.

“The model is tired out so we need to reinvent ourselves,” Alvarez-Pallete told a news conference on Wednesday called unexpectedly after a board meeting in Madrid during which the new plan was approved.

The new measures include an “operational spin-off” of its business in Spanish-speaking Latin America, leaving the company to focus on key markets in Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Germany. Chief Executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said the company would conduct a a strategic review and was open to mergers and acquisitions.

The company hopes the revenue boost will come from a new unit it will call Telefonica Tech, formed initially by grouping together cybersecurity, the so-called Internet of Things and cloud computing.

The Internet of Things refers to the billions of interlinked smart devices that are expected to fill digital workplaces and homes.

“Everything will be connected and emitting information in real time, so there will be an explosion of data,” Alvarez-Pallete said.

The company said it would also create a unit to hold its portfolio of communications towers, providing services to other operators and incorporating partners.

Communications towers have long been popular among institutional investors because of their steady cash flows, and operators are increasingly looking to squeeze cash out of them as they face the high costs of rolling out new technology.