Spain's competition watchdog cuts prices to access Telefonica's infrastructure

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC on Friday reduced the prices legacy mobile and broadband operator Telefonica charges to let rivals access its network infrastructure.

The CNMC ordered Telefonica to cut the recurring monthly fees it charges other telecom operators by 22% on average, but also established a 14% increase in the one-off payments paid by the operators using Telefonica’s infrastructure.